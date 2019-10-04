Tonight, the Knights of Columbus in Marshfield will host a fish fry event at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marshfield Public School Foundation, a product of community-wide planning and was established in 1994 to generate a solid fiscal base for promoting and supporting quality education for the youth of the Marshfield R-I Public School District.
Prices are $10 for adults, $6 for children and free for ages 5 and under.
