Crews are finishing up a few things at the Webster County Justice Center before they can call the project officially completed. Pictured above, a crew works on the stone surface of the Webster County Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 14. The county wanted the stone at the front of the building behind the lettering of the sign to be lightened in order to make them more uniform. "After the construction of the building was complete the contractors had a period of time to wrap up loose ends," explained Webster County Clerk, Stan Whitehurst. "So they're going through a list now to wrap those items up before the period expires." 

