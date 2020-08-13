Friends and family of Jim and Beth Jones are invited by the children and grandchildren of the couple to share in their joyous celebration of their parents' 50th wedding anniversary.
This is a come-and-go event to be held Sunday between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. at Osage Baptist Church, 74 Sweetbriar Drive, Marshfield. The omission of gifts is requested, but the simple presence of guests is welcome.
