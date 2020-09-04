Vernon and Carlee Jones will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Sept. 4.
Their celebration will include their kids, Randall and Jennifer Jones, Delynn an Bob Perryman and Marcia and Mark Ellis, along with seven grandkids, Baylie and wife Hanna Jones and great-granddaughter Ansley; Madysen Jones; Elizabeth and David Perryman; and Garrett, Ryan and Kate Ellis.
The couple met in the early 1960s at St. George's Store Music Jam outside of Grovespring.
