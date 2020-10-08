The Seymour Bank presented the first Marshfield Blue Jay Card check in the amount of $1,044.40 to the Marshfield School District on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The bank started the Marshfield School Pride Card when the branch opened. For every signed transaction customers make, the Seymour Bank donates a nickel to the school on their own debit card. Unlike some other programs, there is no limit on how much money they will donate. The School Pride Card program has been a part of The Seymour Bank for a decade now, resulting in a total of over $91,000 in school district donations since the program’s launch. This year, the four area school districts, Fordland, Marshfield, Rogersville and Seymour, have received $19,712.05 in total disbursements.
It’s your nickel
School pride card pays off
shelbya
