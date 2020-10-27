Micheal Rainwater educates families about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through his role as the Nutrition Program Associate for the Webster County University of Missouri Extension Center.
"I go around Webster County to people who are eligible for SNAP," said Rainwater. "I provide them with information on what sort of foods they should try more of, like whole grains, fruits and vegetables. I give break downs of different vitamins and what they do to the body. I address this a lot for children since they don’t always understand the benefits of certain vitamins."
SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthy food and move towards self-sufficiency, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. To get SNAP benefits, residents must apply in the state in which they currently live and must meet certain requirements, including resource and income limits (see sidebar below).
"We figure out if a family's level of income is eligible for the program," said Rainwater. "We use the same income chart from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to determine this."
Rainwater does educational classes at different schools in Webster County. He recently conducted a Zoom presentation at Fordland Elementary.
"In the lesson, I taught the younger students the basics food groups to implement into their diets, using the Food Group Funny Faces activity," said Rainwater. "They took a rice cake, a cup of yogurt, pretzels, raisins, shredded carrots and celery sticks to make the faces. With the older students, they learned how to make parfaits, but the purpose was to teach them how to properly hold a knife, so they don't hurt themselves. We chopped up fruits and other things for the parfait."
Rainwater utilizes the Kids In the Kitchen curriculum for his lessons. The curriculum was developed by the University of Missouri Extension, in cooperation with Kansas State University’s Kids a Cookin’ program.
"I use this curriculum for the schools and areas that are eligible for the program," said Rainwater. "To be eligible, there has to be a certain percentage of people who utilize the SNAP program or eligible for the SNAP program."
Rainwater assists with sign ups for SNAP and also gives out recipes to families to use in the kitchen.
"Some people are already signed up for SNAP," said Rainwater. "Then there are others who feel they wouldn't benefit from those services. It's a bit difficult on that component of my job. However, I have been able to help food pantries in the area by providing them with recipes to use, which is another part of my job."
Rainwater has been in his job a little over a year, but he had some idea as to what it entailed since his mother was in a similar position in Douglas County. Since his start last September, Rainwater said he enjoys helping families in need of assistance.
"I think it's amazing," said Rainwater. "It's a way for me to connect with people and provide assistance to them. I really enjoy every minute of it."
To contact Rainwater, call the Webster County University of Missouri Extension Center at 417-859-2044 or call the Marshfield Food Stamps Office at 1-855-373-4636.
