At their regular meeting Thursday, the Marshfield Board of Aldermen got a peak at some of the work that is being completed in the city. This photo shoes the interchange project that is underway at mile marker 103 off of Interstate 44. The numbers signify a borrow pit (1) and a box culvert (2). A roundabout can also be seen coming into being in the upper left portion of the photo near the number 1.

