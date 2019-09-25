To date, nine possible cases of lung illness associated with the use of e-cigarette products have been reported to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), with two cases confirmed and the remaining seven under investigation.
Webster County Health Unit Administrator, Terre Banks, wants to make sure that county residents know the risks.
There is no identified evidence of infectious diseases related to the lung illnesses; therefore, the illnesses are likely associated with a chemical exposure. Banks warns that chemicals known to be found in vape juice used in the e-cigarettes include the following:
• Acetone (commonly found in nail polish remover)
• Formaldehyde (embalming fluid)
• Nicotine (proven to be as addictive as heroin or cocaine)
• Diacetyl (used to flavor the liquid, causing an irreversible lung disease known as ‘popcorn lung’)
Banks warns, “While this investigation is ongoing, people should consider not using e-cigarette products.” People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever) and promptly seek medical attention for any health concerns. If you are concerned about your health after using an e-cigarette product, you can call your local poison control center at 800-222-1222.
Regardless of the ongoing investigation, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns that people who use e-cigarette products should not buy these products off the street and should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer. Banks adds, “E-cigarette products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.”
Adult smokers who are attempting to quit should use evidence-based treatments, including counseling and FDA-approved medications. If you need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, contact your doctor or other medical provider or call the Missouri Tobacco Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669). For information on the text-based e-cigarette quit program from Truth Initiative, visit truthinitiative.org/quitecigarettes or text “DITCHJUUL” to 88709.
