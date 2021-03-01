The majority of outdoorsmen and women across the state who enjoy various firearms hunting opportunities throughout the year must complete a hunter education course to do so. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, hunter ed looks a bit different. There are no in-person knowledge sessions and limited in-person skills sessions offered this spring in southwest Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation(MDC), there are two options for completion this year; an all-online format and a blended format.
“To help staff, volunteers, program participants and others stay safe, MDC has changed the format and structure of some of our programs, including hunter education,” said MDC Hunter Education and Shooting Range Coordinator Justin McGuire. “MDC still offers ample opportunities for people to legally hunt in Missouri through youth exemptions, our apprentice hunter education authorization and online hunter education.”
The online format can be used by Missouri residents age 16 or more. The online course provider does require a fee for the course and final exam, however it allows hunters to receive a hunter ed certificate without attending a hands-on skills portion. In addition to a convenient change of pace from normal hunter ed classes, it’s also highly encouraged right now to limit the spread of the virus.
The blended format has two parts, a knowledge portion which can be completed online(with a course provider fee) or through a free student manual which can be found on the huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter education or at three locations in Springfield; MDC’s Southwest Regional Office (2630 N. Mayfair), Springfield Conservation and Nature Center (4601 S. Nature Center Way) or the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center (4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61).
In addition to the knowledge portion, hunters ed students must also complete an in-person four-hour skills session including a multiple choice final exam. This session consists of hands-on demonstrations of skills learned by participants. Both portions must be passed in order to earn certification.
Youth age 11-15 who do not have hunters education at their schools may attend classes offered in Springfield at the Conservation and Nature Center, the Andy Dalton Shooting Range or at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. Those who are interested are encouraged to sign up at mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation as soon as possible, as classes are limited and will be filled fast.
According to the MDC, it will abide by local health requirements and strongly encourages those who attend to bring their own water bottles and war masks. Hand sanitizer will be available for all participants.
For more information on hunter education opportunities in southwest Missouri, contact the MDC’s Southwest Regional Office at (417) 895-6880.
Exemptions to Missouri’s hunter education requirements are:
- Hunters born before Jan. 1, 1967
- Hunters age 15 or younger who will be hunting with an adult mentor age 18 years or older who is certified in hunter education.
- Hunters with a disability exemption from MDC
- Hunters age 16 or older who have purchased an apprentice hunter authorization and will be hunting with a properly permitted adult mentor age 18 or older.
- Hunters who are landowners hunting on land they own.
- Hunters who can prove completion of an approved hunter education course in another state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.