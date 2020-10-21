The Marshfield Community Theatre's Haunted House is back! Anyone looking for a fright this Halloween can find it at the Webster County Fairgrounds.
"We're in a whole new location this year that allows so much more space. So it's much bigger and much scarier." said MCT President Amber Brand.
MCT actors and actresses showcased their hard work and creativity during a trial run on Sunday night.
"Everything is different this year. About 70-80% of our scarers are brand new to the Haunted House," said stage manager Crystal Hilton. "We have a lot more community involvement and it’s going to be a really good time."
The Haunted House is open at 7 p.m. Oct. 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31. Masks are required inside the Haunted House. The theatre will also be offering an additional hour of operation from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday the 24th and 31st.
"The lights will be on and there will be no scarers during our kids night events. The MCT Education department will be here with information. Kids night will also be repeated on the 31st with candy for the kids that come through." said Hilton.
The Haunted House is indoors and allows groups of 4 at a time. Those waiting outside can enjoy carnival games complete with creepy kearneys or visit a fortune teller to determine their fate. There will also be food trucks open at 6:30 p.m. each night of the event.
"We have put a lot of work into making this a fun time for everyone. This year, more than ever MCT needs their support," Brand explained. "We haven’t had a show since 2019 due to COVID and the community support is our lifeline at this point."
Kids night admission is $5 each and regular admission for the Haunted House is $10 per person. To park, turn onto Garst off of Marshall and follow the signs. For more information, visit the Marshfield Community Theatre Facebook page or www.marshfieldtheatre.org.
