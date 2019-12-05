The holiday season is a joyful time for many people, but also a time that brings an enormous amount of stress for some. Join Kathy Deckard and others to discuss managing holiday expectations this Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the OACAC Webster County Neighborhood Center in Marshfield.
Those looking for help with holiday budgeting or avoiding seasonal stress are also encouraged to attend a Christmas Workshop at the Neighborhood Center on Monday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. There is very limited seating for this event.
Participants must make childcare arrangements if you are planning to attend these classes, and If you wish to register for either, call 869-4589.
The Webster County Neighborhood Center is located at 50 York Drive, Suite 8, in Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.