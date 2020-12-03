Strafford
The Christmas parade in Strafford will look a bit different this year–the city’s 9th holiday parade will take place on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.
“It’s going to be a party on Pine Street downtown,” said parade organizer, John Berry. “This is our first evening parade so we’re excited to see everything lit up.”
The city council’s “Light Up Strafford” tree lighting ceremony will take place immediately following the parade.
Floats will line up at the schools at 4:30 p.m and anyone is invited to participate, no registration is required.
“Just show up,” said Berry. “With COVID, we are asking to practice social distancing and wear a mask for those who feel like it’s necessary.”
Rogersville
It will be a Christmas to remember for those who attend the themed parade in Rogersville on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.
“Our parade theme is called “A Christmas to Remember,” and we would love to have the community come out and show support,” said Lori Pace, Executive Director of the Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce,
“We do encourage people to practice the guidelines that the CDC has set–social distance, wash your hands regularly and wear masks if you’re unable to sit 6 feet apart.”
The parade floats will line up at the city park and the parade will travel down County Line Road east to Center Street and south on Main Street. According to Pace, the route then north on Maple and west on Tillman, ending back at the city park. To register your float for the parade, contact the Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 753-7538.
Marshfield
Marshfield’s parade theme is Candy Land–floats will be decorated with all kinds of Christmas candy.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, its expecting Candy Cane Forests and Ginger Bread houses traveling around the square.
Floats line up between Hubble and Webster Elementary and go along North Locust to Washington, headed west to the square, around and ending back at the schools.
The parade will be Saturday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. with staging at the intersection of Pine and Washington.
Niangua
The community Christmas parade take place in Niangua on Saturday, Dec. 12.
“This parade has been going on for years–it showcases our band and of course, Santa makes an appearance,” said City Clerk Carmen Cheek.
“It’s usually a pretty good little parade–it’s just a lot of fun and encompasses our community spirit.”
Those who wish to participate in the parade can line up at the schools around 1:30p.m. since the parade begins at 2.
The parade route travels from the school down North Pine toward City Hall, then Commercial Street to East Washington before taking Olive Street, back to the school.
