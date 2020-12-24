She called herself a thorn in the community's side. Now, Amanda Brake is giving back to it after getting a second chance at life.
As a member of the Webster County Drug Court Alumni Group, Brake has teamed up with other helpers to assist another family in need.
"I wanted to give back to a family who was struggling this year for the holidays," said Brake. "I'm from this community and I've been such a pain for many years. I would steal from every store I could when I was under the influence. I stole from anybody I could. I thought I’d give something back into the community."
Brake started the alumni group with Lori Letterman, who helps with the drug court program.
"We started this for graduates of drug court to have something more after the program," said Brake. "Once you're done with drug court, you're just done. All the help you get with seeing the psych doctor and the visits with them is done. We started the group so we could still have something."
On Dec. 2, Brake joined Letterman and another drug court graduate, Jason Bullock, to shop for Christmas presents for the family.
"We brought a certain amount of cash and shopped," said Brake. "We met on Dec. 9 to wrap the presents and Dec. 16 to distribute them."
The alumni group was formed in July. Its purpose is to help graduates stay connected with each other and have a supportive network for them, according to Brake.
"It's mainly for drug court graduates, but if there’s anyone who is currently in the program and doing good, then they can come if they want," said Brake. "We make sure we're all doing OK, just keep in contact with each other and provide a positive environment."
Jason Bullock graduated from the drug court program in August. He said, "I joined the alumni group when it was formed. I was in the drug court three years ago."
In February, Brake graduated from the Webster County Drug Court program. Since her early teenage years, she struggled with alcohol and drugs. Right now, she’s two years and nine months clean.
"I really struggled before," said Brake. "I was going in and out of prisons. Then the last time in jail, I asked for help. I said, 'Don't send me to prison again. Give me something that can help me.' They didn’t really want to do it, but they gave me a chance and I think I’ve made them proud."
Brake said she was in the drug court program for 18 months. For some, it takes longer than normal time. Since she joined the alumni group, she said she enjoys it.
"I especially like it because you get some people in drug court who want an easy way out of prison," she said. "They really don’t want to change. With this program, the people who are there, it's because they want to continue on the sober life and the good life, living for God. When you’re with that group of people, you know you’re with people who want what you want."
