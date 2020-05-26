As of Monday, the Webster County Health Unit will begin its soft reopening. Clients will not have free access to the Health Unit, as the doors will continue to be locked.
All services will be available and provided by appointment only, and clients must call ahead to schedule. Clients will continue to be screened (temperatures taken and a few questions asked) before gaining access to the Health Unit. They will also be required to wear a mask throughout their entire visit. Only the client needing the service will be allowed inside the building, except in the case of minors, who need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Persons who do not call ahead may be seen, but only when there is an available appointment. They may be required to wait outside or in their car until there is an available time slot. The number of clients located in the lobby will be kept to a minimum. As clients leave, additional ones will be given access.
All environmental health services will restart, which would include all food establishment inspections and/or complaints, onsite septic inspections and/or complaints, onsite water test collection, temporary food vendor inspections, etc. Appointments are available with Rachel Van Hoozer, environmental public health specialist. No appointment is needed to drop off a water sample to be sent in for testing; however, the sample needs to be at the Health Unit no later than 11:30 a.m.
WIC will continue to mail out checks through June 30, 2020 to existing clients. If you want to sign up for WIC services, please call 859-2532. By calling, you can find out how to get signed up for WIC services and get an appointment if needed.
To make arrangements for services from the Health Unit, please call 859-2532 before arriving. You will be given instructions on what you’ll need to do upon your arrival.
If you have any questions regarding the coronavirus, you may still call the toll free number 877-435-8411.
