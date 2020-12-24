Per CDC guidelines, celebrating the holidays virtually or with the people in your own household is the safest choice this winter. Those who are sick or have been near someone who thinks they may have COVID-19 are urged to stay home and cancel gatherings.
"If you never get close enough to see a fire, it’s never going to burn you," said Webster County Health Unit Emergency Planner Scott Allen. "The safest thing is to just stay within your own family unit. If you’re going to visit, think about doing so via FaceTime or Zoom visits."
While 2020 has brought its fair share of challenges, it has also helped grow the trend of using these electronic communication tools. FaceTime is available for those with iPhones, but Zoom is a free tool for those with an internet connection. According to Allen, social media applications such as Facebook and Messenger are great tools for virtual holiday parties as well.
"If you're going to physically go visit someone for the holidays, try to stay with people who are local," he said. "One of the things that we’re finding with the virus is that when it travels past county lines and state lines, it makes it that much more difficult to track down."
Those who choose to attend gatherings in other households are asked to maintain social distance and open windows and doors in poorly ventilated spaces.
"Socially distancing is also a big thing… again, think fire," said Allen. "The closer you are to a fire, the more likely you are to get burned. The closer you get to this virus, the more likely you are to catch the virus."
Another thing Allen said families can do to limit the spread of the virus is sanitizing surfaces regularly and making hand sanitizer readily available for those in the home.
"Make sure utensils are clean, door knobs, any commonly touched areas," he said. "Anything you can think of that could be a touch point, you want to be sure you wipe down. Just be safe and enjoy the Christmas and New Year as safely as possible."
