As the masses wait patiently for their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Webster County Health Unit has been offering tests free of charge to help limit the spread of the virus. Now, those who wish to be tested for antigen can do so via curbside service.
"Both tests are diagnostic tests. The antigen test results come back in 15-minutes but is not as likely to pick up asymptomatic spread," explained health unit administrator Scott Allen. "We're offering both tests free in the county, it’s just a matter of which is best case to case."
According to Allen, the antigen testing is done on a daily basis by appointment at the office on Washington Street. While the testing is no-cost to the patient, those who have insurance are asked to provide it to offset the cost of providing the service.
"We actually only have one round of drive-though COVID tests scheduled for the month of February. It will be held at the Webster County Fairgrounds on Feb. 8," said Allen. "But this time we're going to have it in the afternoon rather than the morning like we have previously."
The drive-through tests will take place 2-4 p.m. and are free of charge to the patient. In alignment with state guidelines, the antigen tests will only be available to those who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 such as couch, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell. Masks will also be provided to those who need them.
To schedule an appointment, contact the Webster County Health Unit at (417) 859-2532. No-cost testing is also offered on a more frequent basis, by appointment, at the Fordland Clinic by calling (417) 767-2273.
