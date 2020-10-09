As far as COVID-19 protocol and long-term care facilities, Scott Allen said the Webster County Health Unit tries to support facilities in various ways.
"We provide training for staff and explain to them what to look for with COVID-19," said Allen. "We also help them obtain personal protective equipment."
When it comes to investigating COVID-19 patients, Allen said the Department of Health and Senior Services is responsible for handling those cases. The health unit, however, tracks cases in which staff test positive for COVID-19.
"Long-term care facilities are regulated by the Department of Health and Senior Services," said Allen. "If a patient tests positive, that gets reported to the department at the state level. If a staff member tests positive, that gets reported to the county health unit in which the staff member lives."
If there is a confirmed work exposure, Allen said they do two things: make sure individuals who have COVID-19 receives the proper care and keep them from spreading the sickness.
"We look for onset of their symptoms, or when they started feeling sick," said Allen. "It means that person was in an infectious state 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms. We want to know if the individual was at work at the time. If they were, then the health unit determines who they came in contact with. The health unit then contacts those people who were exposed. If it was a public place where the exposure happened, we will notify the public of it."
The Center for Disease Control offers helpful tips for nursing homes and long-term care facilities regarding hygiene and safety.
