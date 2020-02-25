Are you buying additional supplements to offset lower quality hay, and could that be avoided if you were to purchase a higher-quality forage?
Understanding how to purchase, treat and store hay is an important cost factor. Most cattle will respond more favorably to a higher-quality forage, as demonstrated in increased conception rates, optimum birth weights and heavier weaning weights. Obvious nutrition is not the only factor affecting production traits, but it may improve production and increase profits.
That is why Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment, is offering a class called “All Hay Is Not Created Equal” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 4 at the Webster County Extension building, 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield. The class is free, but would registration is requested, as space is limited.
To register for the classes, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person.
Class attendees will learn why and how to test hay and how to determine which hay is the best buy. Participants will also learn how supplemental feed may be needed based on the available forage. Winter feeding can be challenging and requires much labor. Cattle can be stressed sometimes with the weather. Providing a balance ration with high-quality forage is important. Feed is the single largest production cost in beef cattle production; purchasing, treating and storing hay can have a large effect on your bottom line.
University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.