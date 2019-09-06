As part of her Farm Tour, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler visited Webster County. She made a few stops in the county, which included visiting Swank Lavender Farm outside Seymour (pictured) to learn about the products they produce and meeting with area Farm Bureau members outside Niangua to discuss current agriculture issues.
