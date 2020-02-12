Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler of Missouri's Fourth Congressional District will host mobile office hours in Webster County Thursday.
Hartzler's representative, Drew Cannon, will be available at the Webster County Courthouse to meet with citizens and address any problems they may have with a federal agency.
Cannon will be present from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, call Cannon at 532-5582.
