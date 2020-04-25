The Webster County Health Unit is encouraging people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, with the aim of helping current COVID-19 patients.
Historically, convalescent plasma has been used to prevent or treat new viral diseases, when other treatments or vaccines were not available. According to Terre Banks, administrator of the Health Unit, "People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that have the potential to work against the virus."
Banks went on to explain, "The plasma obtained from the blood of people who recovered from COVID-19 (convalescent plasma) is being evaluated as treatment for hospitalized patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease. Blood specimens may also be used to better understand patients' immune responses to COVID-19 to assist development of new therapies and vaccines."
Those who are fully recovered from a verified coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis, can be evaluated for eligibility. Eligible candidates are those who:
· Are over the age of 18 years.
· Are not pregnant.
· Have had a previous positive COVID-19 test.
· Have been free from COVID-19 symptoms for at least 28 days.
These are unpaid, voluntary donations.
Interested candidates are encouraged talk to their physician about participating, or may reach out directly to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks by calling 277-5301.
