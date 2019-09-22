New things are coming to Webster County 4-H, with one of them in the form of trap shooting.
Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist for the Webster County Extension Center, said Webster County 4-H will be doing safety training and learning proper techniques of trap shooting.
“I am going to shooting sports training next spring, so Webster County has an instructor," said Whittaker. “In the meantime, we will do some safety training and other things to teach the kids proper techniques of trap shooting."
According to Whittaker, he wanted to add another program for 4-H members to participate in and also attract more youth to 4-H in Webster County.
"I trained a trap shooting team at the high school for the past four years," said Whittaker. "I am a NRA Level 1 shotgun coach. Trap shooting, I believe, is a good for youth (they have to be at least 11 years old) because it teaches gun safety."
The trap shooting, according to Whittaker, is made up of five shooters. Each shooter's score counts toward the team score, so it is both an individual and team activity at the same time. Whittaker explained trap shoot requires proper technique and then repeating that technique each time you shoot. There are five stations that the shooters rotate through, and a team member will shoot five times at each rotation before moving on to the next.
"A trap can be 50 or 100 targets per shooter," said Whittaker. "It also teaches the concept that practicing pays off through improvement. It also can be somewhat of a mental game, so it can teach young people to work under pressure and learn from their mistakes."
According to Whittaker, they are also planning on attending a training at Linn Creek, with a 4-H shooting sports instructor from another county; this instructor will introduce the students to trap shooting before the winter months.
"The plan is to start with shot guns and trap shooting and add archery next year," said Whittaker.
