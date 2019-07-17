The Greenwood Community Club met Sunday at the Greenwood School House. Members in attendance were Julie Stevens, Alice Bertoldie, Belinda Rust, Grace Ray, Betty Templeton, Carol Cruise, Celina Cron, Evelyn Whitehurst, Lola Belle Underwood, Betty Herman, Jan Williams and Paula Ankrom.
Alice called the meeting to order with Grace reading a devotional titled "Amazing Grace." Paula read minutes from the last meeting, and Lola Belle gave the treasurer’s report.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. There will be an ice cream social and pie auction at the school house. This is our annual fundraiser to help preserve the one room school house allowing older generations to remember the "good ole days" and younger generations to learn about how school children of days gone by functioned in a multi-grade classroom. Please plan to join the fun and community fellowship.
Our meeting hosts, Carol and Celina, provided a lovely centerpiece for the door prize, won by Betty T. Yummy snacks (also provided by our hosts) were enjoyed by all while taking a patriotic history quiz. Jan and Lola Belle tied with the best scores. A pretty bouquet was to go to the winner and Jan insisted upon Lola Belle being the recipient.
With the August ice cream social/pie auction, we will not have a meeting next month. Our next scheduled meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Greenwood school house.
