Members of the Greenwood Community Club met July 12 at the Greenwood School House. Members present were Alice Bertoldie, Celina Cron, Grace Ray, Belinda Rust, Julie Stevens, Betty Templeton, Jan Williams and Carol Cruise.
President Betty called the meeting to order. Grace read a devotional titled "How Far You Go in Life" by George Washington Carver. Belinda read minutes from the last meeting. Lola Belle Underwood was not able to attend the meeting so there was no treasurer's report.
The main topic of discussion was our upcoming plans for our annual ice cream social and pie auction, scheduled for Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. Food assignments were made, and several members have agreed to donate items for door prizes and perhaps to auction off. We will plan to meet at the schoolhouse one evening before the event to clean the inside of the schoolhouse and ask Tom Bitting to create a sign for the event.
Celina shared some Fourth of July trivia questions and a list of "Guess the Song Title from Their Lyrics'; it was fun to see how many song titles we could remember. The door prize provided by Carol was won by Grace. All in attendance enjoyed visiting with one another and eating snacks. The next club meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13, at the schoolhouse at 2 p.m.
Mark your calendars for our annual ice cream social and pie auction Saturday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.