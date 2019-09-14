The Greenwood Community Club met Sunday at the Greenwood Schoolhouse. Members in attendance were Betty Templeton, Belinda Rust, Grace Ray, Alice Bertoldie, Betty Herman, Jan Williams, Julie Stevens, Lola Belle Underwood, Paula Ankrom, Evelyn Whitehurst and Carol Cruise. Those who were not able to attend were missed.
The meeting was called to order by President Alice with Grace Ray reading a devotional titled “When the Twin Towers Fell." Belinda read minutes from the last meeting and Lola Belle gave the treasurer’s report.
The Ice Cream Social and Pie Auction of last month was well attended and a great success. Everyone’s attendance and participation was appreciated. A big thank you to Hoover Case for serving as the auctioneer. The funds raised will help with upkeep of the one-room schoolhouse for future generations.
Be sure to attend Harvest Days late September to look for a quilt on display made at one of the many past quilting bees held at Greenwood. These were special events
Continued prayers are appreciated for those of the community in need.
Mark your calendar for the annual community supper Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at the schoolhouse. Due to this event, there will not be a meeting the month of October. Our next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10.
