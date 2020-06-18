Members of the Greenwood Community Club met on Sunday at the Greenwood Community Schoolhouse. Members present were Grace Ray, Belinda Rust, Alice Bertioldie, Betty Herman, Carol Cruise, Jan Williams, Betty Templeton, Celina Cron, Lola Belle Underwood and Paula Ankrom. Susan Henry was a welcomed guest.
President Betty T. called the meeting to order. Grace read a devotional titled "America's Flag" in honor of Flag Day. Betty T. read a brief history of Flag Day and what the colors of the flag represent. Belinda read minutes from the last meeting, and Lola Belle presented the treasurer's report.
Mark your calendars for our annual ice cream social and pie auction Saturday, Aug. 8. It will be a fun evening of fellowship and food.
The door prize provided by Betty T. was won by Belinda. All in attendance enjoyed visiting with one another and eating snacks.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 12 at the schoolhouse at 2 p.m.
