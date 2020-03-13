Members of the Greenwood Community Club met on Sunday at the home of hostess Belinda Rust. Members present were Betty Templeton, Carol Cruise, Belinda Rust, Betty Herman, Evelyn Whitehurst, Julie Stevens, Lola Belle Underwood and Paula Ankrom.
President Betty T. called the meeting to order. Belinda read minutes from the last meeting, and Lola Belle presented the treasurer’s report.
Old business discussed included the propane gas tank level, which Lola Belle will check on. It was also decided to have a community yard sale April 30 and May 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, weather permitting. This will be an opportunity for those in the community to have tables for their own yard sale items. Those interested in participating should call a club member. It was voted on and decided to have the pie auction with the ice cream social in August.
Betty T. shared information on gargling with salt water, how to properly set an aluminum foil box and a “Who Knew” page in the color tags on bread and what they signify.
Guessing how many malted Easter eggs were in the jar was the game for the hostess gift. Carol was the closest winning the gift. Hostess Belinda talked about the author of “On My Own at 107.”
Refreshments were enjoyed by all. The next meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 19 at the schoolhouse.
