Greenwood Community Club members held their monthly meeting Sunday, October 11, at the Greenwood School House. Members in attendance included Alice Bertoldie, Betty Herman, Grace Ray, Belinda Rust, Betty Templeton, Jan Williams and Carol Cruise.
President Betty Templeton called the meeting to order. Grace shared a reading entitled, "Magic Happens." Belinda read the minutes from our September meeting and President Betty shared the treasurer's report, in Lola Belle Underwood's absence.
During our meeting discussion, we identified maintenance items needed for the school house and ended the meeting with a discussion of how our club could assist a family in need in our community.
Alice served as hostess for the meeting and provided refreshments, which everyone enjoyed. The door prize was won by President Betty. Our next club meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the school house.
