Greenwood Community Club members held their monthly meeting Sunday at the Greenwood School House. Members in attendance included Alice Bertoldie, Celina Cron, Grace Ray, Belinda Rust, Betty Templeton, Lola Belle Underwood and Carol Cruise.
President Betty called the meeting to order. Following the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, Grace shared a remembrance of 9/11 entitled "The Battle Is the Lord's."
Belinda read the minutes from our July meeting (we did not have a club meeting in August due to the ice cream social). Lola Belle shared the treasurer's report.
The ice cream social, held in August, was a huge success, in large part due to the auctioneering skills of Hoover Case, who is always so generous with his time for this event. Many thanks go to club member, Jan Williams, for volunteering to emcee the event and to Mikey Church for helping to display and deliver the baked goods to the winning bidder. And last, so many thanks to members of the community that came and participated in the event.
During our meeting discussion, we voted to cancel our annual community supper in October due to health concerns. However we are planning to sponsor a community-wide yard sale next spring, possibly in April 2021. We discussed some maintenance items needed for the school house and ended the meeting with a discussion of how our club could assist a family in need in our community.
Lola Belle served as hostess for the meeting and provided refreshments, which everyone enjoyed. She also shared a flyer encouraging us to think of fall/autumn and what it means to us. The door prize was won by Alice.
Our next club meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11 at the school house at 2 p.m.
