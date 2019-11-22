The Greenwood Community Club met on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the home of Lola Belle Underwood. Members present were Alice Bertoldie, Grace Ray, Betty Herman, Evelyn Whitehurst, Julie Stevens, Celina Cron, Lola Belle Underwood, Paula Ankrom, Betty Templeton, Carol Cruise, Tom Bitting, Jerry Bertoldie, and David Ray.
President Alice called the meeting to order and opened the floor to Lola Belle, who gave a presentation on the Trail of Tears in the form of an informative video. Following was a discussion on the topic with Tom giving a personal perspective from the Cherokee point of view. His great-grandmother traveled the trail at age three when her family was relocated to Oklahoma.
Grace’s devotional was named “The Cost of Freedom” in honor of Veterans Day. Paula read Belinda’s minutes from September’s meeting, as Belinda was not able to attend the November meeting. Lola Belle gave the treasurer’s report.
Lola Belle expressed her thanks and appreciation for everyone’s support during the past several weeks while Gene was on Hospice care, as well as for the plant sent for services. The food, supplies, prayers and care meant a lot to the whole family.
The fourth grade classes had their annual visit to the school room for a field trip recently. This is one of the main reasons for keeping the school house in good repair. It is an important part our history that must be preserved.
Refreshments and door prize were provided by co-hosts Lola Belle and Paula. Evelyn won the door prize and refreshments and fellowship were enjoyed by all.
The next meeting will be our Christmas party Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at the school house. Bring a snack to share and a $15 (limit) gift for exchange (optional).
