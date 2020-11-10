Not many golf courses in southwest Missouri enjoy the amenity of having an in-house golf professional on staff. However, there is a pro in town at Whispering Oaks Golf Course.
Richard Wise has been golfing for 45 years, starting when he was just 10 years old.
“Golf is a game that you can play for the rest of your life, literally. People who aren’t too good at throwing a ball, running track, maybe they don’t have great coordination – it doesn't matter,” Wise said. “Golf will allow them the ability to play at a high level.”
Wise grew up in California and was golfed and trained at courses all over the nation and even internationally. He moved to Marshfield this spring and was employed by Whispering Oaks by summer.
“One little white ball can take you all over the world, and even if it doesn’t it can give you the means to provide yourself an education… and even if it doesn’t, it still allows you the opportunity to go out and be with your own thoughts and enjoy nature while playing a game.”
In the last 25 years of coaching the game of golf, he said he’s trained several athletes on the professional level.
“I can’t mention names because we’re not under contract, but I’ve trained several golfers on the pro tour,” Wise said. “I’ve got nine golfer still playing on various tours.”
Yet his most notable accomplishments are the junior golfers he’s coached to go onto college with scholarships.
“I love teaching juniors from age five and above because this is the only game that you have to call a penalty on yourself, even if no one but the man upstairs is looking – so you have to have integrity,” he explained. “For juniors, that’s big because it teaches you that you can’t lie, you can’t cheat, you have to play by the rules and in doing so it makes you a better person.”
A golf course is full of things designed to create adversity; trees, sand traps, wind, roughs – hitting a golf ball itself is tough for most beginners.
“When juniors are faced with adversity in their normal life, whatever it may be, they can think to themselves, this is nothing compared to hitting a golf ball through the trees on hole 7 into the wind while your heart is beating out of your chest,” he said. “It’s been my life to watch young ones go from junior programs, to high school programs and beyond.”
Wise is currently coaching a handful of junior golfers and is planning to expand his program as he settles into Marshfield.
“The winter months will be tough to adjust to, but I’m working on an indoor facility for training.”
Those who are interested in taking up the sport or just brushing up on their technique can get in touch with him by contacting the golf course, which Wise describes as a pinnacle of golf and an undiscovered jewel in the area.
“Whispering Oaks is a diamond in the rough. Even courses that are PGA tournament sites, this course stacks up to them,” he said. “It’s only been a few months and I’m entrenched here, this is where I want to be to help out.”
