The Webster County Health Unit will once again host its Thanksgiving Gobble Wobble race this year.
This is a fun 5K run/walk on Thanksgiving morning around the heart of Marshfield. The start and finish are located at the Webster County Health Unit, 233 E. Washington.
This 5K will take place regardless of weather, and all proceeds will benefit the Webster County schools’ Backpack Programs.
Registration is $20 for adults, $10 for ages 13-18 and free to those 12 and younger. Free T-shirts are available to the first 225 participants with a paid registration.
For more information or to register, call 859-2532 or stop by the Health Unit.
