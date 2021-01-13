Since voters passed a five-cent tax levy in 2008, the Webster County Senior Citizen’s Tax Fund Board has been supporting seniors with various needs through applications submitted to OACAC. However, some funds from 2020 are still available to seniors in need.
“The board has the funds to help with all kinds of senior services and we want to get it spent,” said Debi Reece, Supervisor at the Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center.
When the tax increase was proposed in 2007, the evaluated needs of seniors living in Webster County were assessed through a survey available to citizens aged 60 or over and their caretakers. According to those results, main concerns were about transportation, in-home services and home repairs.
“The current senior fund grant cycle ends Jan. 31 and we have funds right now that we want to spend, ”Reece explained. “The next round will have funds just like every year, but we want to use what we have now to help those who are in need.”
Webster County has seen the fruition of the funds which support OATS transportation, Medical Alert monitors, food distribution, utility assistance and much more since the establishment of the Senior Citizen’s Tax Fund Board in 2008. These programs and resources aim to assist seniors living independently in their homes as long as possible.
“Some of the examples of things that these funds have previously helped with have been things like prescriptions, microwaves, minor car repair, medical and dental copays, materials for home repairs, like to build a ramp or assist them in some way,” said Reece. “It really depends on their situation but the whole goal is to help support them so they can maintain everything in their home.”
“To get started with a senior fund application, you’ll schedule an appointment and be ready to provide social security information, photo ID, and proof of income. That’s what is required for an OACAC intake, which allows us to connect you with programs you’re eligible for,” Reece explained. “I think COVID had a big effect on seniors applying and seeking services from us.”
Due to COVID, the center is seeing guests through appointment only to ensure screening and prevent the spread of the virus. In addition to the center’s precautions, many seniors are considered high risk and have been less likely to leave their homes for appointments.
“To get started with a senior fund application, you need to schedule an appointment and be ready to provide social security information, photo ID, and proof of income. That’s what is required for an OACAC intake, which allows us to connect you with programs you’re eligible for,” said Reece.
Regardless of COVID precautions there are still plenty of options for high risk seniors when it comes getting the required paperwork for an OACAC intake to its office. According to Reece, files can be accepted electronically or can be dropped off by a family member or friend of the applicant.
“This senior fund doesn’t require an OACAC intake, but with an appointment a lot of times we’re able to address multiple needs through additional programs that they may qualify for and not even know about,” she said.
For example, those applying for senior funds for assistance with utility bills may be introduced to a no-cost weatherization program through OACAC’s resources, separate from the senior funds.
“There’s an income guideline for home weatherization, but it’s very, very high and the no-cost weatherization can help them save energy dollars down the road,” she said.
Those with unexpected emergency needs may inquire about an application for senior assistance funds by calling OACAC’s Webster County Neighborhood Center at (417) 859-4598.
“If seniors don’t have the extra funds to deal with emergencies that threaten their self-sufficiency for whatever reason, this can help,” Reece said. “Of course, there’s a certain limit per year but if you have an emergency need, it doesn’t hurt to come in and explore your resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.