The Friends of the Garst Memorial Library organized a Used Book Sale Oct. 3-5 in the community room at Central Bank of the Ozarks in Marshfield. Proceeds from the event will go to projects to help the Webster County Library.
Mail photos by Sarah Bicknell
Pat Mays, a volunteer with the Friends of the Garst Memorial Library, rearranged books to make sure they were in the right genre.
