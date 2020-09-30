There will be free drive-thru COVID-19 testing today at the Webster County Fairgrounds, 614 N. Marshall St.
The testing will be offered on a no-appointment-needed basis between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Face coverings will be available at no cost.
For this testing, presence of symptoms is not required, and a doctor’s order is not needed. PCR testing will be provided at the event, and this is conducted by nasal swab to test for current infection.
Anyone wishing to be tested should take healthcare insurance information to the event. If you are not covered by insurance, or if insurance only covers part of the cost of the testing, there will be no cost to the person being tested. Members of the Board of Directors of the Webster County Health Unit have appropriated funding from their budget to cover these costs.
In addition to the Marshfield drive-thru test site, no-cost testing is offered by appointment at the Fordland Clinic. Appointments can be made by calling the clinic at 767-2273.
