With all that is going on in our country, it is easy to forget about our most vulnerable — but many children still need safe, stable homes.
For those who are interested in learning more about foster parenting, the first step is to sign up for STARS foster parent training program. STARS stands for Specialized Training, Assessment, Resources, Support and Skills, and completing this course is square one in becoming a foster resource parent.
Locally, Grace Place is a resource for potential foster parents, and the agency will begin licensing new foster families this fall.
The five-week STARS course will be held Saturdays beginning Aug. 22 and running through Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Temple Baptist Church, 431 S. Olive St., Marshfield.
