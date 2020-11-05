Ken Clardy has retired from his custodian position at Hubble Elementary on Thursday, Oct. 29 after 11 years of employment at Hubble Elementary.
"The wear and tear on my body is probably the biggest reason," Clardy laughed. "I’ve enjoyed it but when you start feeling it in your knees and hips, shoulders, things like that… you decide that if you can retire it’s time to retire."
Clardy was previously employed by the Marshfield Police Department for 31 years and worked his way up to Chief before he retired from law enforcement.
He told his wife he needed something else to do and that’s when she told him the school was in need of substitute custodians.
"I ended up applying for a full time job at Hubble and just loved it," he explained. "We are just support people, the way I consider it, for the teachers. Because they do the job and we’re here to do what we can to support them and do what we can to make things easier for them.”
Even prior to his first retirement, Clardy was doing his best to help out. Tracy Gray, first grade teacher at Hubble has known him ever since he was chief of police.
"His wife was working in the library at the time and she got me in touch with him to investigate our class’s leprechaun break-ins around St. Patrick’s Day," Gray said.
"He would come in with his fingerprint dusting kit, a deputy and a camera and do a full-on investigation of the classroom. He’d check the leprechaun traps, interview the kids and it was just so fun."
After his investigation, Gray said Clardy would write out a report, shrink fingerprints down to leprechaun-size and bring evidence into the classroom to show the kids.
"He did that for at least five or 10 years for the kids, as well as being actively involved in the DARE program, so this job was pretty much perfect for him," she said.
According to Gray, Clardy was always a comfort to the teachers who had to stay late at night.
"He happened to be the custodian in my hallway and I always felt safe," Gray explained. "He’s caring, funny, dedicated and very observant… I’m still in shock. I’m losing more than a coworker, I’m losing a friend and he’s going to be hard to replace."
“Nobody can ever fill his shoes because nobody can be like Ken,” said head custodian Jannie Hughey, Clardy’s supervisor.
Not only does he take great pride in what his typical job is, he goes above and beyond.
“When we first put the landscaping in the front of the building, he would come up in the evenings and make sure it was watered,” Hughey said.
“He has taken personal time and probably even brought a grandson or two over to help take care of the Secret Garden,” Gray added. “In the spring he’d be the last one in the evening to leave the building so any teachers who hatched chickens or ducks - Ken would make sure they had water, food and see if any of them hatched after we left. I don’t know who will take care of our babies now.”
Clardy said he will miss his fellow coworkers just as much as they’ll miss him, but has already told his supervisor that he’s planning to still be a substitute custodian when he can. He’ll still water the front flower bed and attend to the secret garden. As for what’s next? He says he’s excited to slow down and enjoy the things he’s previously missed out on.
"I guess I’m going to sit on my front porch and watch cars go by on my street where I have no traffic," he joked. "But I have nine grandchildren who are all involved in a lot of things, so I’ll be able to go see some of the things that I’ve missed working here in the evenings.”
"And I’ll be doing a lot of fishing - no doubt,” he added. “I just wish I was closer to the lake or the lake was closer to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.