FORDLAND — Fordland Clinic will be holding COVID-19 testing at the clinic, located at 1059 Barton Drive, Fordland, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week from 2 to 3 p.m. by appointments.
Persons wanting to be tested will need to call 767-2273 and press 9 to be placed on the COVID-19 testing schedule. This is the nasal swab test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.