WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, co-chair of the Senate Community Health Center Caucus, has announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded $220,039 to the Fordland Clinic for expansion of COVID-19 testing services.
The award was part of nearly $12 million in coronavirus response grant funding awarded to 29 Missouri health centers. The funding will be used to expand testing capabilities, purchase personal protective equipment, and help cover the costs of other coronavirus-related response activities.
The funding announced today was included in the Blunt-backed Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
"Missouri's health centers play a critical role in our efforts to defeat this virus and get our economy back on track," said Blunt. "This funding will help providers expand testing capabilities, including walk-up and drive-through testing, and purchase the equipment they need to better protect themselves. I'm very grateful for all the health professionals who are working tirelessly to help our communities get this health crisis under control. I'll continue working closely with the administration to ensure health centers, hospitals and providers across the state have the resources they need to respond to this pandemic."
Health centers across the nation are currently providing more than 100,000 weekly coronavirus tests in their communities.
