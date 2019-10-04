Bling & Bandanas Wild West After Party was hosted by Fordland Clinic as the final event of the Wild West Festival in Fordland on Sept. 7, at the Grayson Home parking lot on Main Street.
Guest enjoyed music by Strong Tradition and the Isaac Kenneth Band along with a barbecue meal from Badger’s Den BBQ. A raffle was held for a variety of donated items. Grayson Home, a vintage market owned by Clive Gray and Ryan Rosenquist, was open for guests to shop as well.
Fundraising events like the Bling & Bandanas Wild West After Party helps Fordland Clinic to be able to provide the same access to quality healthcare for everyone, no matter their income or insurance.
Fordland Clinic is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fordland Clinic offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services. Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurances are accepted. The clinic also has a sliding fee scale based on income for patients who are uninsured or underinsured.
Fordland Clinic is located at 1059 Barton Drive, Fordland. To schedule an appointment, call 767-2273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.