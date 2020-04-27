The Fordland Alumni Banquet has been canceled due to the COVID-19. The banquet is usually hosted every year on the first Saturday in May at Fordland high school, according to Becky Haynes, who works at Fordland R-III Schools.
"This year's event was scheduled for the second Saturday in May," said Haynes. "It is for any alumni of Fordland with the current, 10 year, 25 year and 50 year classes highlighted."
This will be the first cancellation in the 90 year history of the event. Haynes said they will have one next year and honor two groups of classes.
