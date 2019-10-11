Once again, the Webster County Health Unit is urging residents to get an annual influenza vaccination to protect against seasonal flu. The Health Unit is now offering flu shots during normal business hours, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and vaccinations will be offered on a first-come, first-served, walk-in basis.
The Health Unit will have vaccine available for children starting at 6 months old through adults, whether they are insured, uninsured or underinsured. We are able to offer no-cost flu vaccinations to uninsured and underinsured adults while the supply lasts and select insurance plans, and Medicare can be billed. If you would want to self-pay for the flu vaccine, prices are $27 for the pediatric or adult standard four-strain vaccine and $52 for the high-dose four-strain flu vaccine (for seniors 65 and older).
"We need to take responsibility in helping to protect our community from the flu," said administrator Terre Banks, "by getting a flu shot combined with practicing good hand washing, covering sneezes and cough with the crook of their arm, keeping a distance from others who are sick and staying home if not feeling well. Immunity to influenza weakens over time, and different flu virus strains generally circulate each year. This is why it is important to get vaccinated each year. Flu shots do offer the best protection against seasonal flu."
For more information, call 859-2532, follow the Health Unit on Facebook, or visit it online at www.webstercohealth.com. The Webster County Health Unit is an equal opportunity employer.
