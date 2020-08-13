The Webster Electric Cooperative presented grants to five nonprofit organizations Aug. 4.
It's part of the Webster Electric Foundation's Operation RoundUp, through which customers round their utility bill to the nearest dollar every month. This quarter's recipients include GRO Marshfield, the University of Missouri Extension Center, Fordland Senior Citizens Housing, the Seymour Senior Citizens Center and Choices Pregnancy Center.
Duane Lavery, chief executive of GRO Marshfield, spoke on behalf of the organization, which promotes the economic growth of the community and improves the quality of life for its citizens. Lavery said GRO Marshfield will use the $4,800 grant from the Operation RoundUp for the purpose of enhancing and improving its website.
"One of the things that has been very critical for a long time is attracting new business," said Lavery.
He added that Marshfield gets a lot of attention for its assets and resources that are available to businesses. "That involves a website," he said. "In order to establish all the basic parameters, such our infrastructure, water structure and electrical capacities, which is important to a business, we’re getting all of that information together. We're updating all the improvements to the city and creating a bigger picture to make Marshfield a very attractive place. This grant from the foundation will open an opportunity to put this into our website, so when people start doing their research, especially companies and consultants, they'll see if we have all the assets. We want our website to do that."
The second recipient, the University of Missouri Extension Center, received a $2,000 grant for the purpose of maintenance and repairs on its building. Representing the Extension Center was Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment.
"We’re going to use it to add some insulation to our roof," said Kyle Whittaker, University of Missouri Extension county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment. "We've got a sign that has been there for quite a while that’s pretty tattered, so we’re going to do that. We're going to put some enclosures over AC units to make sure nobody takes those."
William "Bill" Gdanitz of Fordland Senior Citizens Housing expressed his excitement about the $4,400 grant for its housing complexes. He said back in 2014, they received a $175,000 grant to renovate them. Six years later, there are still updates needed, according to Gdanitz.
"With the Fordland Senior Housing, we’re going to use these funds to put a new floor in," said Gdanitz. "When we did the update, some didn't need it then, but now they do. Webster Electric has been fantastic to us. They have always supported us, and two years ago Denise Holdman asked me to do a presentation for the board during their meeting. People don’t realize how much this RoundUp Program makes a difference."
With its $5,000 grant, Mary Carpenter said the Seymour Senior Citizens Center will use the funds to replace the roof on its building. She stated when it comes to heavy rain, the senior center floods, so it’s a lot of cleanup, hence the center’s reasons for applying for the grant.
"We seniors own the building, so it's up to us to do the upkeep on it," said Carpenter. "It's going to cost $12,000 for a new roof. Well, we didn't have that, so we got a grant, a small one. We also have a fundraiser going on now for the roof. We have a golf cart we are selling tickets for. We’re so thrilled over this Webster Electric grant because it’s going to enable us to put the new roof on."
Choices Pregnancy Center in Marshfield received a $10,000 grant from the foundation. With it, Kathy McConnell, a member of the Choices Pregnancy Center Board, said they’re going to purchase a new ultrasound machine for the center.
"This will be our second ultrasound machine," said McConnell. "This will be an updated version, and it will detect life at five weeks and three days. The one that we're currently using, which Webster Electric also helped us buy several years ago, detects life at eight weeks, so a mother who hears an ultrasound of her own baby is more likely to choose life. That two-and-a-half-week difference can make an impact on what a mother decides to do."
