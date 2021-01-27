Spur Crash

First responders rush to the Spur just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 to clear the debris of a crash and get traffic flowing again. Traffic was temporarily stalled heading southbound on Spur Drive due to a collision between the pictured silver car and red Jeep. No one appeared to sustain serious injuries in the crash. Reporting agencies included CoxHealth EMTs, the Marshfield Fire Protection District, the Webster County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshfield Police Department.

