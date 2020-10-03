Take a scroll through Facebook and you will likely see local meat for sale. You can buy meat in bulk, a half a hog or a quarter of beef.
The COVID-19 health crisis has had an effect on meat supplies, and many people have turned to local producers for meat. Understanding what you can expect, understanding the storage requirements and knowing how to purchase a quality meat product is important
That is why Kyle Whittaker is offering a class called "Fill Your Freezer: Tips on Buying Local Meat" from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13. There is no cost to participate in the class. The class will be held via Zoom, and registered participants will receive a link to attend.
The class topics include understanding basic meat terminology, finding local meat and how to determine quality of the meat product. In addition, participants will learn what to expect when purchase bulk meat (half hog, etc.) and what cuts are derived from a carcass. They will also learn how much freezer space is needed and what to expect to pay.
To register for the class go to https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/fill-your-freezer-tips-for-buying-local-meat or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person. The Webster County Extension Center is located 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield.
