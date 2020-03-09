Representatives of the Marshfield Farmers’ Market made an enthusiastic case to Marshfield Board of Aldermen Thursday as they requested support for the Power of Produce program and explained the new direction of the market.
First to speak was Katie Miller, who is the Farmers’ Market president. Miller explained some needs the market has as it looks to embark on market season. Specifically, she explained that she needs a storage building on site, and the building should be a minimum of 160 square feet. This will be used to store chairs, tents, awnings and the like.
The market also needs at least 20 folding chairs for educational programming to be offered during markets.
“I’m excited about the market. What we see in the future is for people to come together, to enjoy, to buy local stuff,” Miller said. She added that a good farmers’ market makes the community proud to know they’re buying local produce.
Kim Zahn addressed the board about the Power of Produce program, which has been reported on previously in The Mail. This program will provide tokens for kids ages 5-12 to spend at the market, and it will also provide a number of activities for children; 27 such activities are already planned.
Zahn noted that a lot of the things that have been needed are slowly coming in, such as tents and tables, and many donors have already stepped to the fore.
At present, the program has $2,877.50, according to Zahn. She noted that expenses are projected at $8,100 for the program, and she is working to get at least $5,000 in the bank so that all children who want to participate can do so right from the start.
Those who wish to donate to the Power of Produce program can send checks to Zahn at 9018 State Highway W, Elkland MO 65644. With questions, call Zahn at 569-3704.
For their part, board members offered to spread the word, and they offered specific advice on funding and support opportunities for the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.