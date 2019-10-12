A Farmer Tax Workshop will be held from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Webster County office of University of Missouri Extension, 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield, for individuals with questions about taxes, including recent changes to tax laws.
Understanding taxes is a key part of success, according to Kyle Whitaker, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment for MU Extension.
There is no fee for the workshop. To register, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044, or visit the office in person.
The workshop topics include qualified conservation contributions, depreciation, sales of business property (Form 4797), allocation of basis after purchase or inheritance, farm rentals and qualified business income deductions (Form 199A).
University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
