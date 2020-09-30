Now, when people visit the Fordland Cemetery, they'll see a paved road, a new fence stretching all around the grounds and an arched sign at the front entrance.
This summer, Chris and Susan Snodgrass, formerly of Fordland, completed a maintenance project at the cemetery as a way to honor their loved ones and other families buried there. A rededication ceremony was held Sunday at the cemetery, and it was organized by the Fordland Cemetery Board.
"We have lots of family buried here," said Susan Snodgrass. "If you asked me how many, I wouldn't know where to begin. There are so many families back from the 1800s here. We just wanted to do something special for the community and provide a nice place where people can come and pay their respects to their relatives."
With the project, Snodgrass said they started on the roads first and then moved onto the fencing. The last part was the sign, which featured a flower in the center of it. That, according to Snodgrass, was a small memorial to their daughter, Debbie, who died in a terrorist attack in 2002.
"My daughter's favorite flower was the iris," said Snodgrass. "You'll notice the design in the center of the sign. That's just a piece of her here and a nice memory of her. When you visit her grave, you'll also notice an angel beside it, with beaded necklaces around it. We travel around a lot, so every time we go out of the country, Chris will buy Debbie a necklace."
Joyce Fenner of the Fordland Cemetery Board said they're still in the process of completing other minor projects on the cemetery.
"We’re filling in dirt, seeding and trimming trees," said Fenner. "We're also getting electrical work done, so the cows don't get through. There will continually be things that we're doing, but this is a great step as far as making our cemetery a beautiful place to come and honor loved ones."
Ryan Ott, Warren Ott and Ron Ott noticed the changes made to the cemetery while viewing their relatives’ gravestones following the ceremony.
"This used to be white gravel and grass in between," said Ott. "It's just really nice now. The sign is beautiful, too. We try to visit our relatives’ gravestones a couple times a year. I’m all about family genealogy and I study it, so it's great to see the improvements made here."
Vickie Elliott, formerly of Fordland, said the paved road will provide a smoother walk to her parents’ gravestones, which are located on the far end of the cemetery, on the right side.
"At first, I visited my folks two or three times a year," said Elliott. "I still visit them a couple times a year. My parents, Raymond and Edna, purchased four plots of land in the cemetery. My brother’s in-laws bought four plots of land, as well."
Pam Smith, who also lived in Fordland, said she makes it a point to come and change out the flower decorations on her grandparents’ and her husband's, Jack Lee's, gravestone. She came to the rededication ceremony with her friend, Diana Roberts.
"I come on Memorial Day to visit the cemetery," said Smith. "We also come during the fall to change out the flowers and then I come for Christmas. I think it's wonderful what’s happening with the cemetery. Some friends from out of town told me about it, so I decided to check it out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.