Several students and their parents had expressed concern over a Seymour High School student’s alleged “kill list" Thursday, March 4. Administration received allegations that one of their students had made a comment that they were going to “shoot up” the school.
“Our number one goal here is for the safety of our students and faculty. Anything we get brought to our attention, we investigate it. This was one of those things that we heard about and went to investigate as quickly as we heard about it,” said Seymour Principal Jason Duey. “Above what learning might take place here, the safety of our kids and the people that come to our school building is at the top of our priority list.”
According to Duey, precautions were taken to ensure the safety of those in the building as they explored the integrity of the claims. Ultimately, law enforcement did not get involved outside of the school’s resource officer because the investigation revealed that the allegations had no merit.
“There were concerns from students we talked to… but they had not heard anything directly, they had just heard a bunch of kids talking about it,” Duey explained. “Every time we called a student in, they’d give me another name and then that student would say they heard it from someone else. I would investigate that and it never led to anyone that had heard it for themselves. We looked into everything, the superintendent was involved as well as Officer Rodriquez. We have come to determine that there was never any threat… just a bunch of rumors going around that got everybody stirred up.”
After exhausting all known leads with no proof of the alleged threat, the school determined they would handle the matter internally. According to Duey, they looked into every lead that was given by students and they did not produce anything as far as a credible threat.
“The administration, myself and Officer Rodriquez are very concerned about safety first and foremost,” he added. “When something is bought to us, we investigate immediately but we do have to let the investigation take us where it goes according to the evidence.”
