As part of their last game of the fall season, teams came to the Rotary Park in Marshfield on Saturday, dressed up in their Halloween costumes.
"This is a brain child of Amy Baker," said Diana Schuman, recreational coordinator for the City of Marshfield. "She thought since it's the last game of the season and it falls on Halloween, why not let the kids have some fun and come in their costumes. We passed out medals to the kids after the game."
The spring soccer program was canceled in 2020, due to COVID-19. It opened back up for the fall the first week of October, according to Schuman.
"We shortened the season," said Schuman. "We were waiting until kids got back in school to see what they trend was going to be and checking with the other communities to see what they were offering."
The recreation department incorporated the Little Kickers program this season, but it goes up to ages 14 for this particular sport, according to Schuman.
"In the Little Kickers program, they use half of the field," said Schuman. "They sort of play together. At that age, you're just trying to get eye-hand coordination and getting them to kick the ball and put it in the net."
That's just a snippet of some exciting events for Marshfield in 2021, according to Schuman.
"We've got a lot of really exciting stuff for Marshfield in 2021," said Schuman. "We've got Parents Night Out, special events coming up and decorating things. We've got some group exercise classes, so all of that's just stuff I'm working on and our parks department’s doing."
The events are specifically to keep people informed about the parks, but it's more about providing recreation to the community and have something to do all year round, according to Schuman.
"It's not just going to be seasons," said Schuman. "It's not going to be just youth sports. We're going to have something for everybody."
As soon as January rolls around, Schuman said they’re looking for youth basketball. This is something they're partnering with the Upward Bound Program at Marshfield First Baptist Church.
"Because Upward Bound wasn’t actually doing it this next year because of COVID restrictions, that's something we talked about partnering with them on," said Schuman. "It's something we're definitely not taking over from them at all and if they're wanting to get back into it, we've already talked about a partnership there, too, so definitely something we're not taking over, but we're offering that in the absence of them not having it. We’re going to continue it year after year."
The recreation department is partnering with the Marshfield Community Center to provide the program. Schuman said, "All of that information on the program is coming soon and we'll have a website, letting our community know when it'll start."
The department's also implementing Pound and Groove classes. Pound is a full-body workout that usually lasts 45 minutes to an hour and involves alternate squatting and standing to strengthen inner and outer thighs, core muscles and back muscles, according to Summit Medical Group.
"In the Pound class, you utilize drum sticks," said Schuman. "Groove is really fun, too. It's an aerobics class, but it's kind of a free form. That's a name brand, but it's really fun. It's actually one of my favorite classes."
Schuman added, “We’re going to do group exercise classes that will start in January. We're going to do it at the FEMA building. The two that we have coming up are Groove and Pound. If we can get it in a little faster than January, then we’re going to try."
Schuman serves as the recreational coordinator for the City of Marshfield. She started her position in March.
"I used to work for Mark Baker, parks director, in Springfield for five years," said Schuman. "When he had this position come open, he asked me if I was interested in doing. I thought it would be something I like to do. Before that, I had been an aquatics recreation supervisor for a year."
Schuman oversees youth and adult programs in the recreational side for the City of Marshfield.
"I like to be out in the community and be engaged with people," said Schuman. "If this is a way to stay active and connect with the community, then that’s what I’d like to do."
